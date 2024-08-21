Exhuma star Kim Go Eun and Pachinko actor's movie world premiere slated for September: Here's what we know

It’s official: Love in the Big City, directed by Lee Eon Hee, will hit the silver screen in Korea this fall and premiere at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) in the upcoming month. Love In The Big City : First Look(Instagram)

This film is an adaptation of Park Sang Young’s bestselling novel, Love in the Big City. Lee Eon Hee, who has worked on projects like The Accidental Detective 2: In Action, Missing, and Love Exposure, will direct this romance film.

The trailer suggests a plot in which a carefree young woman and a man who doesn't care for school or women harbour a deep connection. Their chemistry is undeniable, and their friendship is stronger than ever. Set in the beautiful city of Seoul, there will be big adventures and lots of secrets to unfold.

Actors Noh Sang Hyun and Kim Go Eun will play the protagonists. Noh Sang Hyun has participated in projects like Pachinko, Soundtrack #2, Love My Scent, Curtain Call, and My Military Valentine. His co-star Kim Go Eun has also worked as an actor for “The King: Eternal Monarch,” “Guardian: The Lonely and The Great God,” “Little Women” and “Exhuma.” With this casting, the audience has high expectations from the film. Fans are excited to know what the actors have put together.

In the trailer, the two characters are seen doing everything together, from going to school to putting on facemasks together. Through their ups and downs, they are expected to help each other navigate through life.

It has been announced that Love in the Big City will be released in Korean theatres on October 2, 2024. Before its official theatrical release, the film is expected to premiere at TIFF on September 13, 2024. However, international fans might have to wait longer to get a glimpse of this upcoming project.