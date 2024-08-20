My Lady Jane fans file petition to save show after Amazon cancels Season 2, ‘It was better than Bridgerton’

My Lady Jane fans have been left devastated following Prime Video's decision to cancel the period drama after just one season. Despite the show's rising popularity and a fairly good score on Rotten Tomatoes, Amazon's streaming platform announced the news on Friday, August 16, citing low viewership. Furious by this decision, fans have now launched a petition, calling showrunners to revive the show for another season. My Lady Jane fans have filed a petition to save the show after Amazon Prime Video cancelled it

Fans file petition to ‘save’ My Lady Jane after Prime Video cancelled show following Season 1

The historical fiction premiered on Amazon Prime on June 27. It has since received rave reviews from lovers of period dramas, who hailed the show's creative take on the story of Lady Jane Grey, who is famously known as the “Nine Days Queen.” Despite being regarded by fans as “better than Bridgerton,” My Lady Jane failed to receive a greenlight for a second season.

Shortly after Deadline first confirmed the news of the show's cancellation, a petition titled “SAVE ‘My Lady Jane’” was launched on Change.org. So far, it has received 6909 signatures out of its goal of 7,500. Started by Christina Burdick, the description for the petition reads, “We are tired of heartless, corporate, capitalistic, mega streaming platforms canceling actually good shows full of wonderful writing, performances, and storylines.”

“What Prime Video is saying by canceling this show is 'we don't care about our customers' needs or about quality. We only see dollar signs',” the description continues. “We fans waited a long time to hear word of My Lady Jane being renewed for a second season and we were shut down.”

The supporters of the petition echoed similar sentiments as one commented, “This is one of the best shows I have ever watched. It is a mix of romance power, justice, crime and so many more. Me and my friends watch this all the time and when we found out that season 2 was cancelled we were all devastated.”

My Lady Jane Fans demand showrunners to revive show for Season 2(Change.org/ SAVE 'My Lady Jane')

Another supporter said, “This show was really important to me. It brought to life that women aren't supposed to be mens property and are stronger than given credit for. It's a beautiful series that also shows how stigma and prejudice can affect a country. The love story was so brilliant! I loved it so much.” Another said, “IT WAS LITERALLY BETTER THAN BRIDGERTON S3. ALL THE BOOK GIRLIES WANT IT BACK.”