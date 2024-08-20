 Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel announces shocking breast cancer diagnosis, ‘What would I do if…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel announces shocking breast cancer diagnosis, ‘What would I do if…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 20, 2024 12:49 AM IST

Fishel, who is best known for playing Topanga Lawrence in the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World, revealed that she “was recently diagnosed with DCIS”

Danielle Fishel is opening up on her recent health scare. During Monday’s episode of her Pod Meets World podcast, the ’90s icon revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. The 43-year-old actress noted that her co-hosts and former co-stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong were among the few people to whom she first broke the news. She began the episode by telling her fans she “would like to share something with the listeners.”

Danielle Fishel announced her breast cancer diagnosis during Monday episode of her Pod Meets World podcast
Danielle Fishel announced her breast cancer diagnosis during Monday episode of her Pod Meets World podcast

Boy Meets World star reveals shocking cancer diagnosis

Fishel, who is best known for playing Topanga Lawrence in the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World, revealed that she “was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer.” However, she assured her fans that the diagnosis came at such an early stage that it’s “technically stage zero.”

“To be specific, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion. And I’m going to be fine,” she continued, adding, “I’m having surgery to remove it. I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment. I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days.”

The Boiling Pot star explained that she was previously apprehensive about publically disclosing her cancer diagnosis. “If you’ve ever had those thoughts in your life where someone close to you is diagnosed with cancer, somewhere in your mind you think, ‘What would I do if this were me? What would I do in this situation?’” Fishel said.

“And for some reason, I had always thought I would suffer in silence. I would get the diagnosis. I would not tell anyone. I would only tell my small, small group. And then I would just suck it up. And then when I’m on the other side of it, then I would tell people,” she continued.

Fishel went on to say that over the course of time, she has noticed a shift in her mindset that allows her to open up about her personal issues. “And as I’ve gotten older, I have really tried to learn from the experiences of others. Because I don’t think I did that enough when I was younger,” she said.

The Gravity Falls actress revealed that she first shared the news about her diagnosis with her husband, Jensen Karp, and the rest of her family. “And then what I realized is the more people I talk to, the more people had their own experiences, either themselves being diagnosed with cancer or a family member who’s been diagnosed with cancer,” Fishel added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel announces shocking breast cancer diagnosis, ‘What would I do if…’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On