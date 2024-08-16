You star Penn Badgley, rapper Saweetie discuss the phenomenon of Diljit Dosanjh on podcast: ‘He’s pretty big'

Saweetie worked with global music icon Diljit Dosanjh on the track Khutti, and it has turned out to be her most favourite collaboration till date. The American rapper says working with him introduced her to the whole Punjabi culture, which she fell in love with. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh: People say I've become a phenomenon, but I've been working for it for 22 years Saweetie has worked with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh on the track Khutti.

The rapper recently did a podcast where she looked back at working with Diljit.

What did she say

When asked about her favourite collaboration, Saweetie admitted, “My favourite collaboration is actually my Punjabi collaboration”. You actor Penn Badgley was also part of the podcast.

She went on to mention that she worked with Diljit on the same, sharing, “What I love about it is that it exposed me to a different culture. I am used to being in the R&B and rap space”.

“But this type of approach just opened my eyes. There were words that I had to pronounce in a certain way. I had to learn what they meant, and it was just nice being exposed to a different culture, learning about a community that wasn't so familiar. His team was great. He was great. And I just really appreciate that,” added the rapper.

At this point, Saweetie lauded Diljit for making a space for himself internationally, pointing out that he sold out his show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Penn said, “Yeah, he's pretty big.”

“He is doing it purely by himself. I like him and his team. They're very respectful, and very humble. I wasn't expecting that. I appreciate how they treated me,” she ended.

About Khutti

The Punjabi track was released on March 22 earlier this year on Diljit's YouTube channel. The music video, which features the duo in vibrant outfits, gained a lot of attention.

The song, composed by Raj Ranjodh and Harv and penned by Raj Ranjodh and Saweetie, showcases Diljit's Punjabi vocals and Saweetie's rapping.

Earlier, Diljit's added more notes to his international partnerships by working with Camilo, Julius Dubose and Sia. In 2020, he became the first Punjabi artist to get featured at the Times Square in New York City. In 2023, he became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. And earlier this year, he had another historic moment becoming the first ever Punjabi singer to appear on The Tonight Show. His Dil-Luminati tour established him as an international icon.