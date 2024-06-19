Diljit Dosanjh adds Hollywood touch to G.O.A.T. on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show: ‘Hollywood vich jinne stars ne

Diljit Dosanjh, who is absolutely killing it on his North American tour called the Dil-Luminati Tour, appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Monday night. He rocked the stage with his performance of two songs - G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. Not only that, he also impressed the audience with some cool bhangra moves on stage. While singing G.O.A.T., the Punjabi singer gave a Hollywood twist and how. Jimmy Fallon (left) and Diljit Dosanjh (right) on The Tonight Show. (YouTube/@fallontonight)

After being introduced on the show that airs on NBC as the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet,” Dosanjh performed the chart-topping tracks.

Dosanjh, dressed in a white dhoti kurta and turban, first performed his song Born to Shine on the American chat show. He then performed “G.O.A.T.” and modified the lyrics to give them a Hollywood touch.

The singer and actor sang, “Hollywood vich jinne stars ne, Ohna vich behnda sardar goriye.” The original lyrics referred to Bollywood and Khans.

Watch the entire video below:

After Dosanjh’s performance, Fallon joins him on stage and says, “Come on! That is how you do it. Thank you so much, Diljit Dosanjh.”

“I can’t wait to share my music and Punjabi culture with a global audience. This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for all the Punjabi music lovers around the world,” the singer-actor said before appearing on the show.

Dosanjh was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila (as Amar Singh Chamkila), alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film, streaming on Netflix, revolves around Amar Singh Chamkila’s struggles and untimely death.

The actor-singer will next be seen in the comedy-drama Jatt & Juliet 3. The upcoming film, which also stars actor Neeru Bajwa, will hit the screens across the world on June 27. In the film, Bajwa and Dosanjh play cops, and she is his boss at work.