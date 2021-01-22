Disha Patani dances up a storm to Saweetie's Tap In, fans call her 'whole package of perfection'
Disha Patani shared an upbeat video of herself performing a choreographed dance routine to rapper Saweetie’s song, Tap In. She was seen wearing an oversized neon yellow sweatshirt and white track pants. Two others were seen dancing behind her.
“Just chilling. Choreography @alisha__behura @ankan_sen7 dancing with my beauty @dimplekotecha #tapin @saweetie,” she captioned the clip, shared on her Instagram page. In just an hour, it garnered over 3.5 lakh likes.
The video drew praise from fans. “My day got much much much more better now after watching this,” one wrote. “Meri dishu jesa koi dancer hi nhi h (No one dances like my Dishu),” another commented. “@dishapatani who are you a whole package of perfection fitness freak dancer actor and more than that cute loving and caring person, u are such a Slayer,” a third wrote.
Disha will be seen next on the big screen in Prabhudeva’s action-thriller, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Salman Khan. The two earlier starred together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.
“He’s an amazing actor and of course, he is a superstar. He is as humble and as nice as the superstar aura surrounding him,” Disha had earlier told Hindustan Times about Salman.
“Every day, I learn something from him. He is as passionate as he was 20-30 years back. He has great comic timing and I have not really done comedy till now. He likes to improvise and he keeps changing scenes and makes it so much more fun. It’s damn nice to learn all these things,” she added.
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to release on Eid last year but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After requests from theatre owners, Salman announced that the film will get a theatrical release and not head the OTT way.
“I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe,” he said in a statement.
