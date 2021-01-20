IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff impresses Disha Patani with his singing practice for Casanova, see her fiery response
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have worked together in Baaghi franchise.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have worked together in Baaghi franchise.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff impresses Disha Patani with his singing practice for Casanova, see her fiery response

Tiger Shroff has been sharing video snippets about his latest single, Casanova. The most recent one shows him practising his singing. Among those who commented was rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:23 AM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff shared a short snippet of his singing practice for his second single, Casanova. Among those who were impressed with his skills were rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani.

Sharing the video, tiger wrote: "Heres a little sneak into some of the prep i did for #casanova with my amazingly talented singing teacher @suzanne_dmello thank you mam for having patience with a beginner like me full video of our prep will be out on my channel soon." Reacting to it, Disha wrote "wowww", adding a couple of fire emojis as well. In the clip, dominating the frame was a huge painting of Michael Jackson.


Earlier this month, while releasing Casanova, Tiger had written: "So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel! (Link in bio). Many of his industry colleagues and senior stars had reacted to it. Suniel Shetty had written: "What can’t you do tigy ? Absolutely love it."

He has been sharing short snippets from the music video, which has attracted comments from many other stars including Rahul Dev, Rohit Bose Roy, Sikander Kher, Manish Malhotra, Vijay Varma and Elli Avrram to name a few.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries

But the best compliment has come from Hrithik Roshan. He had taken to Instagram Stories and had written 'loving it'. An elated Tiger had called him 'guruji' acknowledging Hrithik's compliment.

Tiger has made good use of his time through the lockdown; in October he released his first single called Unbelievable.

On his work front, the actor will be seen in films like Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganpat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff disha patani casanova

Related Stories

Disha Patani shared a video of herself dancing to Tiger Shroff's Casanova.
Disha Patani shared a video of herself dancing to Tiger Shroff's Casanova.
bollywood

Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new song Casanova, dances to it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Disha Patani took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself dancing to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new track, Casanova.
READ FULL STORY
Tiger Shroff has released his second single.
Tiger Shroff has released his second single.
music

Casanova: Tiger Shroff's love affair with Michael Jackson, autotune continues

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Tiger Shroff has released the music video of his second single, titled Casanova. The song shows him dancing like Michael Jackson again and really going big on the auto-tuner.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2018 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2018 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh snuck out of magazine interview because he didn't know English

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has revealed how he once snuck out of a magazine interview when he saw the interviewer asking everyone questions in English.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt has been sober for four years.
Pooja Bhatt has been sober for four years.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt, 4 years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written a note about feeling the temptation to drink, and how she dealt with it. She has been sober for four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan shared pictures from her Udaipur trip.
Gauahar Khan shared pictures from her Udaipur trip.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan shares best moments from her honeymoon with Zaid Darbar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared fresh pictures from their Udaipur holiday. Gauahar had earlier called it her 'first mini holiday' after marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Maanvi Gagroo was recently seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Actor Maanvi Gagroo was recently seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
bollywood

Maanvi Gagroo complained to OTT platform after being asked to 'compromise'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who has appeared in Four More Shots Please! and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, complained to an OTT platform after its name was used as bait by someone who told her she had to 'compromise' for a role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput is holidaying in Goa.
Mira Rajput is holidaying in Goa.
bollywood

Mira Rajput's latest Goa pics will give you wanderlust and also make you hungry

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared new posts from their Goa vacation. Check them out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen has two adopted daughters - Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen has two adopted daughters - Renee and Alisah.
bollywood

Sushmita’s daughter Renee reveals why she chose to not know biological parents

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee said that she never felt the need to know about her biological parents. She also expressed her desire to adopt children someday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divya Dutta's character poster from Dhaakad was unveiled on Wednesday. Sunny Leone spoke a harrowing childhood experience.
Divya Dutta's character poster from Dhaakad was unveiled on Wednesday. Sunny Leone spoke a harrowing childhood experience.
bollywood

Sunny reveals she was bullied as a kid, Divya shares first look from Dhaakad

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Sunny Leone spoke about the time when she was bullied for the way she looked in her childhood. Divya Dutta shared the first-look poster of her film Dhaakad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have not commented on their relationship.
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have not commented on their relationship.
bollywood

Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops post about feeling 'stuck'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • Imran Khan's estranged wife, Avantika Malik, has shared a cryptic note about finding comfort on the 'darkest, quietest nights'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh in his colourful new outfit.
Ranveer Singh in his colourful new outfit.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh is flexing his 'guldasta' power in new outfit. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Ranveer Singh has shared a few pictures of his new outfit and no one can miss the amazing floral power. He calls it 'guldasta' flex, and his fans have more caption options.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn among others wished fans on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.
Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn among others wished fans on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.
bollywood

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet wish fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:17 PM IST
A host of Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account appears to have been restricted after she made controversial remarks against Tandav creators.
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account appears to have been restricted after she made controversial remarks against Tandav creators.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut targets Twitter's Jack Dorsey, claims her account was restricted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is fuming after her Twitter account was allegedly restricted. The social media site appears to have also issued her a warning, threatening to remove her account altogether.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divya Dutta stars as Rohini in Dhaakad.
Divya Dutta stars as Rohini in Dhaakad.
bollywood

Divya Dutta looks menacing as Rohini in Dhaakad first-look poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:03 PM IST
After Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's character first looks from Dhaakad, comes Divya Dutta's character poster. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone has opened up about childhood bullying.
Sunny Leone has opened up about childhood bullying.
bollywood

Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as a child: 'It carried through my life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Sunny Leone has talked about how she used to get bullied at her school as a child for the way she looked. She says the experience has affected her throughout her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have worked together in Baaghi franchise.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have worked together in Baaghi franchise.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff shares video of singing practice for Casanova, impresses Disha

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Tiger Shroff has been sharing video snippets about his latest single, Casanova. The most recent one shows him practising his singing. Among those who commented was rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has talked about how Shahid Kapoor kept her happy during her pregnancies.
Mira Rajput has talked about how Shahid Kapoor kept her happy during her pregnancies.
bollywood

Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor supported her during pregnancy, kept her happy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Mira Rajput has talked about her experience with her two pregnancies and how the support of her family and husband Shahid Kapoor helped her immensely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP