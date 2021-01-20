Tiger Shroff impresses Disha Patani with his singing practice for Casanova, see her fiery response

Actor Tiger Shroff shared a short snippet of his singing practice for his second single, Casanova. Among those who were impressed with his skills were rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani.

Sharing the video, tiger wrote: "Heres a little sneak into some of the prep i did for #casanova with my amazingly talented singing teacher @suzanne_dmello thank you mam for having patience with a beginner like me full video of our prep will be out on my channel soon." Reacting to it, Disha wrote "wowww", adding a couple of fire emojis as well. In the clip, dominating the frame was a huge painting of Michael Jackson.





Earlier this month, while releasing Casanova, Tiger had written: "So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel! (Link in bio). Many of his industry colleagues and senior stars had reacted to it. Suniel Shetty had written: "What can’t you do tigy ? Absolutely love it."

He has been sharing short snippets from the music video, which has attracted comments from many other stars including Rahul Dev, Rohit Bose Roy, Sikander Kher, Manish Malhotra, Vijay Varma and Elli Avrram to name a few.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries

But the best compliment has come from Hrithik Roshan. He had taken to Instagram Stories and had written 'loving it'. An elated Tiger had called him 'guruji' acknowledging Hrithik's compliment.

Tiger has made good use of his time through the lockdown; in October he released his first single called Unbelievable.

On his work front, the actor will be seen in films like Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganpat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON