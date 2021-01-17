Hrithik Roshan says he's 'loving it' as he watches Casanova, Tiger Shroff addresses him as his 'guruji'. See here
Actor Tiger Shroff, recently released a single titled Casanova, in which not only did he feature as a dancer but also sang it. It has been winning him tonnes of praise, with the latest compliments coming his way from his senior, Hrithik Roshan.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hrithik shared a video clip from the song and wrote, "Loving it". An absolutely thrilled Tiger shared it on his Instagram and wrote: "Wow, this made my day! Thanks a lot guruji."
Releasing the song on January 13, Tiger had written: "So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel!" This happens to be his second single, the first one being Unbelievable, which was unveiled in October last year.
In the two-minute-thirty-four seconds video Tiger showcases his unbeatable dancing skills as he sings the lyrics. Tiger grooves in white and black ensembles as his chiselled physique and his six-pack abs are in full display.
With Casanova, the War actor has also donned the hat of a producer. Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Qyuki and Tiger, the song has been composed by Avitesh.
On the professional front, Tiger is set to entertain his fans with his next three projects that will be released this year. The actor will be seen in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganpat.
(With ANI inputs)
