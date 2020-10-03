Tiger Shroff’s debut single Unbelievable makes it to Billboard global chart: ‘Didn’t in my wildest dreams even think about it’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:18 IST

Tiger Shroff was in for a pleasant surprise as his debut single, Unbelievable, made it to a Billboard global chart. He expressed his gratitude in a new Instagram post and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love.

“Didn’t in my wildest dreams even think about my debut single #unbelievable appearing on the billboard global charts. Only have my fans, supporters, and well wishers to thank. Thanks once again guys for the love appreciation for my humble attempt at this game. Lots of love. #TopTrillerGlobalChart #YouAreUnbelievable,” he wrote.

Last month, Tiger made his debut as a singer with a single titled Unbelievable, written by DG Mayne and Avitesh. In an Instagram post, he revealed that singing was more challenging for him than intense action sequences involving jumping from one building to another.

“And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here’s presenting our humble effort. #YouAreUnbelievable out now!,” he had written, sharing the music video.

Also read: Shekhar Suman slams report that Sushant Singh Rajput met Rhea Chakraborty on June 13, asks where ‘Gopichand jasoos’ was till now

Tiger also said that he was excited to set foot in the world of music. “I’ve always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I’m so excited to kickstart this journey - there’s so much to learn and explore,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tiger celebrated one year of the release of War earlier this week. The action thriller, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, was the highest-grossing film of 2019 and earned over Rs 300 crore in India alone.

Tiger followed up the success of War with Baaghi 3, which came out in March this year. Though it was off to a fantastic start, its run at the box office was cut short due to theatres closing down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more