Shekhar Suman slams report that Sushant Singh Rajput met Rhea Chakraborty on June 13, asks where ‘Gopichand jasoos’ was till now

Shekhar Suman, who has been one of the loudest voices demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, slammed a recent news report that claimed the late actor met Rhea Chakraborty the night before his death. Shekhar called the supposed eyewitness ‘Gopichand jasoos’ and questioned why he was silent for more than three months.

“Ab koi aur gumnaam phunthru aaya hai jo keh raha hai ki Rhea Sushant se 13th June ki raat mili thi..bhai kuch bhi. KUCH BHI. Ab tak tum kahan thei Gopichand jasoos?Phuket mein phokat ka holiday le rahe thei ya bhaang kha kar soye hue thei (Now, some random anonymous person claims that Sushant met Rhea on the night of June 13. Nonsense. Total nonsense. Where were you till now Detective Gopichand? Were you enjoying a free holiday in Phuket or lying intoxicated under the effects of bhang)?,” Shekhar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, BJP leader Vivekanand Gupta told a news channel that an eyewitness saw Sushant dropping Rhea home on the night of June 13, between 2 and 3 am. The report also claimed that a ‘big politician’ was celebrating his birthday that night.

Shekhar questioned whether people supplying new tidbits of information about the Sushant case to news channels were planted by the channels themselves to increase their ratings. “Ye jo intermittently phudak phudak ke koi bhi aata hai aur ek nai jaankaari dekar kat leta hai jiska koi nidan nahin nikalta..ye koi aata bhi hai ya ye news channels waale khud hi characters create kar kar ke apna prog lamba karke TRP badhate rehte hain (These people who pop up intermittently and share new pieces of information which turn out to be dead ends… Do these people even come or do news channels create these characters to prolong their shows and increase TRPs)?,” he asked.

In another tweet, Shekhar said that so many things happened in the country in the last 108 days since Sushant died, but those responsible for his death were still not caught. “108 dino mein ek medhak to pakda nahin khooni kya khaak pakdenge?Bol bol kar thuk gaye yaar hud hoti hai. Is beech Charas,Ganja,Anurag K., Haathras,Balrampur,Farm bill, Utkarsh,sab ho gaya aur 1lakh Covid patient mar gaye.Ab bhi waqt chahiye (In 108 days, they could not even catch a frog, so how do you expect them to catch the killers? We are tired of repeating ourselves, there is a limit to everything. In this time, drug links were probed, Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual assault, the Hathras and Balrampur gang-rapes happened, the farm bills were passed and one lakh Covid-19 patients died. Do you still need more time)?,” he asked.

Last month, Shekhar expressed his unhappiness about the focus of the Sushant death probe being shifted to the drugs angle. He said that he did not care what happened to ‘druggies’, he just wanted to know who ‘killed’ Sushant and why. Shekhar, who travelled to Patna in June to meet Sushant’s family, has been tweeting that his death is a case of ‘homicide, not suicide’.

