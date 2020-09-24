Shekhar Suman wants focus of probe to shift back to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Arrest the druggies but...’

bollywood

Shekhar Suman is unhappy about the focus of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe being shifted to the drugs angle. In a new tweet, Shekhar said that he does not care what happens to ‘druggies’, he just wants to know who ‘killed’ Sushant and why.

“Druggies ko marne do..salakhon ke peeche dalo,desh se nikalo,film se nikalo humey koi matlab nahin.Humey sirf ye batao Sushant ko kisne maara aur kyon???? Kahan gaye pithani, neeraj, samuel, khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance waala, naqab waali ladki n d whole gang (Let the druggies die, for all we care. Let them be put behind bars, thrown out of the film industry or even the country. We don’t care about that. We just want to know who killed Sushant and why. Where did Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel Miranda, Imtiaz Khatri, the cook, locksmith, ambulance guy, girl with the mask and the whole gang go)?” he asked.

Druggies ko marne do..salakhon ke peeche dalo,desh se nikalo,film se nikalo humey koi matlab nahin.Humey sirf ye batao Sushant ko kisne maara aur kyon????Kahan gaye pithani,neeraj,samuel,khatri,cook,locksmith,ambulance waala,naqab waali ladki n d whole gang?? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 24, 2020

Sushant died on June 14. After a turf war between the Mumbai Police and Patna Police, the case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as per a Supreme Court order. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are running parallel investigations into the money laundering and drugs angle, respectively.

Sushant’s family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and filed an FIR against her in Patna. She is currently in Byculla jail after the NCB found evidence of her procuring drugs.

After Rhea’s arrest, Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus is under the scanner, with several more celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor being summoned for questioning by the NCB.

Shekhar has been crusading for justice for Sushant and started the ‘Justice for Sushant Forum’ to amplify the demand for a CBI probe into the case. He travelled to Patna to meet the late actor’s family and has been tweeting that his death is a case of ‘homicide, not suicide’.

