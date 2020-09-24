e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Suman wants focus of probe to shift back to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Arrest the druggies but...’

Shekhar Suman wants focus of probe to shift back to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Arrest the druggies but...’

Shekhar Suman tweeted that he wants to know the reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14 and lamented the focus of the investigation shifting to Bollywood’s alleged drug links.

bollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shekhar Suman has been crusading for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Shekhar Suman has been crusading for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Shekhar Suman is unhappy about the focus of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe being shifted to the drugs angle. In a new tweet, Shekhar said that he does not care what happens to ‘druggies’, he just wants to know who ‘killed’ Sushant and why.

“Druggies ko marne do..salakhon ke peeche dalo,desh se nikalo,film se nikalo humey koi matlab nahin.Humey sirf ye batao Sushant ko kisne maara aur kyon???? Kahan gaye pithani, neeraj, samuel, khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance waala, naqab waali ladki n d whole gang (Let the druggies die, for all we care. Let them be put behind bars, thrown out of the film industry or even the country. We don’t care about that. We just want to know who killed Sushant and why. Where did Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel Miranda, Imtiaz Khatri, the cook, locksmith, ambulance guy, girl with the mask and the whole gang go)?” he asked.

 

Sushant died on June 14. After a turf war between the Mumbai Police and Patna Police, the case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as per a Supreme Court order. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are running parallel investigations into the money laundering and drugs angle, respectively.

Also read | Saqib Saleem on Payal Ghosh’s statement on Huma Qureshi: ‘My sister is my life, it hurts when someone speaks ill of her’

Sushant’s family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and filed an FIR against her in Patna. She is currently in Byculla jail after the NCB found evidence of her procuring drugs.

After Rhea’s arrest, Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus is under the scanner, with several more celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor being summoned for questioning by the NCB.

Shekhar has been crusading for justice for Sushant and started the ‘Justice for Sushant Forum’ to amplify the demand for a CBI probe into the case. He travelled to Patna to meet the late actor’s family and has been tweeting that his death is a case of ‘homicide, not suicide’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In