Tiger Shroff shares video of jaw-dropping stunt, says ‘feels good to fly again after injury’. Watch

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 14:50 IST

Tiger Shroff posted a video of himself nailing a mid-air flip and roundhouse kick. The song playing in the background was his debut single, Unbelievable. He wrote in an Instagram post that he felt good to be back on his feet after his injury.

“Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable,” he wrote.

Singer and songwriter Raghav Meattle commented on the post, “Definitely not messing with you.” Fans also marvelled at the stunt. “Unbelievable Kicks Off Tiggy #youareunbelievable @tigerjackieshroff,” one wrote. “Indian Jackie Chan @tigerjackieshroff,” another commented. Many also dropped fire emojis on the post.

Recently, Tiger made his debut as a singer with Unbelievable and called it his ‘most challenging’ experience till date. Sharing the music video on Instagram, he had written, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here’s presenting our humble effort. #YouAreUnbelievable out now!”

In a statement, Tiger said that he was always interested in dancing to a song that he sang himself. “I’ve always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I’m so excited to kickstart this journey - there’s so much to learn and explore,” he said.

Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, before theatres across the country shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The action thriller, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, ran successfully in theatres for about a week before its lifespan was cut abruptly short. The film then got an early streaming release.

