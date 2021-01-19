IND USA
Deepika Padukone said that she is very hands-on with her home.
Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries

  • Deepika Padukone said that because of the upbringing she got, she believes in taking care of her home herself, instead of outsourcing duties to her staff.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:37 PM IST

Deepika Padukone may have a bevy of personal staff at her disposal but she likes to manage her home and office herself. She talked about the ‘grounding and rootedness’ she saw in her family while growing up and how it has translated into taking responsibility of her own home now instead of relying on others.

In an interview, Deepika said that she deals with all the domestic problems herself and her husband Ranveer Singh often asks her why she chooses to do it. She added, however, that she does not know any way other than to be completely hands-on.

“So, my typical day is like anyone else’s, where I wake up and, sometimes, there is no water in the tap, or there’s some problem with the staff. It is like any other home or situation, which I handle on my own. That’s the way I have been brought up. I don’t know whether I do this intentionally or whether that is second nature to me, but including things like packing, unpacking, ordering groceries, managing the home and office—I do it all myself,” she told Femina.

“And Ranveer keeps saying why do you want to get into it yourself, but I don’t know any other way of being. I am extremely hands-on with my home, with my staff and any other issue that one must deal with on a daily basis. I am very home proud and have worked hard,” she added.

Deepika said that she does not look at managing her home as a ‘chore’ but something she actually likes doing. She added that when she has guests over, she organises everything herself and serves home-cooked food, instead of just outsourcing the duties to a party planner.

Deepika also talked about what attracted her to Ranveer in the first place. They fell in love during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They have been together for eight years, out of which they have been married for two.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri’s family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding

“Everybody talks about his energy but what most people don’t realise is that this is not who he is all the time. What attracted me to him was the fact is that we have been together for eight years and are still discovering each other. I think that is the beauty of our relationship. We started off not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people. So, even today, I don’t think he knows everything about me, and I can’t say I know everything about him,” she said.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in Lake Como in November 2018, away from the prying eyes of the media. They spent the entire Covid-19 lockdown last year together at their home in Mumbai and often shared glimpses of their quarantine life with fans.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film, which has been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic, is rumoured to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2021.

ranveer singh deepika padukone

