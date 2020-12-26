e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh’s ‘little elf’ Deepika Padukone photobombs him in Christmas picture

Ranveer Singh’s ‘little elf’ Deepika Padukone photobombs him in Christmas picture

Ranveer Singh shared a sneak peek of his Christmas celebrations with wife Deepika Padukone. She appeared to photobomb him in the picture shared by him on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 07:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate Christmas.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate Christmas.
         

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a glimpse from his Christmas celebrations with wife Deepika Padukone. In the picture, he could be seen smiling and waving at the camera, while she seemed to have unexpectedly popped up behind him.

“Merry Christmas to everyone from Me and my little Elf! @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer captioned the image. The post garnered over three lakh likes in less than an hour.

“Merry Merry,” Nimrat Kaur commented on the post. Several fans also extended their wishes to Ranveer and Deepika. “You guys are the cutest!,” one wrote. “Arre arre the best santa everr,” another commented. “Finally got my Xmas gift,” a third wrote.

 

Ranveer and Deepika spent the entire Covid-19 lockdown together at their home in Mumbai. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she called it a blessing to be locked down with him.

“It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for,” she said.

Also see: Twinkle Khanna shares Christmas memory of Akshay Kumar turning Santa for Nitara, Karan Johar’s twins are in festive mood

Ranveer and Deepika are currently busy shooting for their respective films. While he has been filming Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, she is reportedly working on Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which is said to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen. She also recently wrapped up Shakun Batra’s as-yet untitled domestic noir.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s underdog victory at the 1983 World Cup. The theatrical release of the film has been delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Reports suggest that it will come out early next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Protesters aside, even farmers who support laws want price assurance
Protesters aside, even farmers who support laws want price assurance
Key Supreme Court judgments that marked 2020
Key Supreme Court judgments that marked 2020
2nd Test live: Ashwin, Bumrah make it India’s session after Aus opt to bat
2nd Test live: Ashwin, Bumrah make it India’s session after Aus opt to bat
PM Cares ‘owned, controlled and established’ by govt, says Centre
PM Cares ‘owned, controlled and established’ by govt, says Centre
Raid on Mehmood Pracha’s office amounts to breach of privilege: Experts
Raid on Mehmood Pracha’s office amounts to breach of privilege: Experts
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In