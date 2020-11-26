e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Thank God, Ranveer and I didn’t get locked down without each other: Deepika Padukone

Thank God, Ranveer and I didn’t get locked down without each other: Deepika Padukone

The actor says this year, she is filled with gratitude for lots of things; adds she was fortunate to be not stuck separately, from husband Ranveer Singh, during the Covid-19 induced lockdown

bollywood Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:58 IST
Prashant Singh, Mumbai
Prashant Singh, Mumbai
Actor Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, co-starring her husband, Ranveer Singh.
Actor Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, co-starring her husband, Ranveer Singh.
         

Thirteen years back, she made a dream debut with Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, Deepika Padukone has had nothing less than a smashing journey in Bollywood. The actor though, on her part, is filled with gratitude for whatever she has achieved till date.

“Honestly, when I think about it, it doesn’t feel like 13 years. But on that particular day (November 9), when you get all the messages, and look at the social media, you realise, ‘oh okay, it’s indeed been 13 years.’ Having said that, I do feel that it’s been an incredible journey with lots of learnings, as well as ups-and-downs. But at the end of the day, if I were to look back, there is only feeling of gratitude,” she says.

Talking of movies, a few days ago, Padukone started work on director Shakun Batra’s next yet-untitled directorial, amid the pandemic, in Goa followed by schedules in Mumbai. How was it to get back on sets? “Honestly, there was a lot of enthusiasm, and a little bit of nervousness too. And more than the pandemic, it was due to being unsure of how what the processes are going to be,” says the actor, who will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, co-starring her husband, Ranveer Singh.

The Padmaavat actor admits that by now, all the protocols etc. has “kind of become second nature.” She adds: “Now, we know what the drill is and all of us take extra precautions, in terms of following guidelines, wearing masks, and even sanitisation, of not just our hands but all the equipments too. Before the shoot, we are also taken through a drill of what it’s going to be like. So, that way, we work in a very safe environment. Initially though, it was exhausting as it’s something you’re not used to but once you get used to it, it’s fine.”

Surely, the Covid-19 induced lockdown has wreaked havoc on a lot of people. But in a way, has it been a blessing in disguise for her as she got to spend the maximum amount of time with husband, Ranveer after their marriage? “Absolutely. We were certainly not complaining (smiles).”

She further explains: “It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for,” says the actor, who has reportedly also started shooting for Pathan, co-starring Khan.

