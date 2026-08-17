Techie leaves stable job after 5 years, gets laid off within a month at new firm: ‘I’m in a bit of shock’
A techie was laid off within a month of leaving his stable job of five years and sought advice on Reddit.
A tech professional has turned to Reddit for advice after losing his new job within just a month of joining the company. The man said he had left a stable organisation after nearly five years, only to be asked to resign weeks into his new role because of budget constraints and changes involving the project and client.
Sharing his experience on Reddit, the techie said the unexpected development had left him back in the job market and unsure about his next move.
‘I’m in a bit of shock’
“Hey everyone, I’m in a bit of shock and honestly looking for some perspective. I had been working at my previous organisation for around 5 years in data engineering. Recently, I decided to make a switch and joined a new company,” he wrote.
However, things changed soon after he joined. “Unfortunately, within a month of joining, I was told that the project/client situation had changed and that there were budget constraints. I was essentially left without a project and was asked to resign. So now I’m suddenly back in the job market after barely a month in the new company,” he added.
(Also read: Laid-off Bengaluru man shares 'hard lesson' after taking 2-year-old son to office to return laptop)
The man said what made the situation particularly frustrating was that he had walked away from a relatively secure job after spending five years there.
“The frustrating part is that I left a relatively stable job after 5 years, and this happened almost immediately after making the move. I didn't leave because of performance issues, and the reason communicated to me was essentially business/budget related,” he explained.
Techie wonders whether to return to former employer
The techie said he was now considering whether he should contact his previous organisation and explore the possibility of returning.
“Should I approach my previous organisation and ask if they would consider taking me back? Should I completely move on and focus on finding another company? Would going back to my previous employer look bad or hurt my career? How should I explain this very short stint in interviews?” he asked.
He added that he was trying not to make a decision based on emotion, but admitted that the sudden job loss had made the situation difficult.
The post was shared with the title, “Got laid off within a month of joining — should I go back to my previous company or move on?”
Take a look here at the post:
What did Reddit users say?
Several users encouraged him to keep his options open. One wrote, “It’s better to look for new opportunities. If you don’t find anything suitable, there’s no harm in reaching out to your former colleagues.”
Another asked, “Was this a startup?” The techie replied, “Yes.”
A third user said, “If they’re willing to hire you back, it’s not a bad option.”
(Also read: Man says getting laid off in your 40s has ‘major benefits’: ‘It completely resets your relationship with work’)
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More