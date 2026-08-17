Techie leaves stable job after 5 years, gets laid off within a month at new firm: ‘I’m in a bit of shock’

A tech professional has turned to Reddit for advice after losing his new job within just a month of joining the company. The man said he had left a stable organisation after nearly five years, only to be asked to resign weeks into his new role because of budget constraints and changes involving the project and client. A techie lost his new job within a month and asked whether he should return to his former employer. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Sharing his experience on Reddit, the techie said the unexpected development had left him back in the job market and unsure about his next move.

‘I’m in a bit of shock’ “Hey everyone, I’m in a bit of shock and honestly looking for some perspective. I had been working at my previous organisation for around 5 years in data engineering. Recently, I decided to make a switch and joined a new company,” he wrote.

However, things changed soon after he joined. “Unfortunately, within a month of joining, I was told that the project/client situation had changed and that there were budget constraints. I was essentially left without a project and was asked to resign. So now I’m suddenly back in the job market after barely a month in the new company,” he added.

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The man said what made the situation particularly frustrating was that he had walked away from a relatively secure job after spending five years there.

“The frustrating part is that I left a relatively stable job after 5 years, and this happened almost immediately after making the move. I didn't leave because of performance issues, and the reason communicated to me was essentially business/budget related,” he explained.

Techie wonders whether to return to former employer The techie said he was now considering whether he should contact his previous organisation and explore the possibility of returning.

“Should I approach my previous organisation and ask if they would consider taking me back? Should I completely move on and focus on finding another company? Would going back to my previous employer look bad or hurt my career? How should I explain this very short stint in interviews?” he asked.

He added that he was trying not to make a decision based on emotion, but admitted that the sudden job loss had made the situation difficult.

The post was shared with the title, “Got laid off within a month of joining — should I go back to my previous company or move on?”

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