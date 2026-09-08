PM Modi’s Vadodara event tickets sold out in one hour on BookMyShow; 42,000 waitlisted

The event will also use a fully digital entry system. Those who registered will receive an M-Ticket through their BookMyShow accounts, with a live QR code that will be scanned for entry.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is using the private ticketing platform to handle registrations. While registration has now been closed, more than 42,000 people have been placed on the waiting list, officials said, as per PTI.

Public registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Vadodara on Tuesday filled up within an hour after the event was listed for free on BookMyShow. The event is officially called “NaMo for Viksit Bharat.” It is Modi’s public programme at the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) Pavilion Ground in Vadodara on September 8.

How will attendees enter the Vadodara event organized by PM Modi?

How will attendees enter the Vadodara event organized by PM Modi?

Why were the tickets for PM Modi’s Vadodara event sold out so quickly?

Why were the tickets for PM Modi’s Vadodara event sold out so quickly?

What projects will PM Modi inaugurate during his Vadodara visit?

What projects will PM Modi inaugurate during his Vadodara visit?

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Registration, verification, entry and seating will all be managed digitally, PTI reported.

This isn't Modi's first major event to sell out. In 2019, the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ community event in Houston drew more than 50,000 registered attendees and was declared sold out. In July this year, his ‘Melbourne Meets Modi’ community event also reportedly sold out within hours, with 35,000-40,000 people expected.

Modi to launch projects worth over ₹ 35,000 crore During his visit to Vadodara, the PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than ₹35,000 crore.

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He will dedicate three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation. The stretches cover 326 route kilometres and have been built at a cost of more than ₹20,700 crore, as per ANI.

The sections are New Sanand (North)-New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-New JNPT.

The new connectivity with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is expected to speed up the movement of export-import cargo, improve links between industrial hubs and ports, lower logistics costs and ease pressure on Mumbai’s railway network.

New freight and passenger services Modi will also flag off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT in Mumbai.

A new passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara’s Pratapnagar will also be flagged off.

The prime minister will further dedicate the Jobat-Tanda Road new rail line to the nation. The line has been developed under the Chhota Udepur-Dhar project and will connect remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the wider railway network.

‘Namo for Viksit Bharat’ padayatra A day before Modi’s visit, Gujarat deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi led a ‘Viksit Bharat Padayatra’ in Vadodara on Monday evening as part of the ‘Namo for Viksit Bharat @ Vadodara’ programme.

The march began at the Faculty of Technology in Dandia Bazaar and passed through Kirti Stambh before ending at Sursagar Lake. The VMC, along with residents, youth, NCC cadets and other participants, took part in the programme, ANI reported.

Sanghavi said the response to Modi’s visit had been strong and said that the demand for registrations was around three times the available capacity. The administration has also arranged special fan zones for people who could not get seats at the main venue.