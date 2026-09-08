UP to scrap annual fitness certification for 7+1 seater private vehicles
“On the long-standing demand of people’s representatives, we have decided to roll back the old order. A proposal to this effect has been sent to higher authorities for issuance of a final order,” says additional transport commissioner (revenue and taxation)
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw its 2010 order making annual fitness certification mandatory for private vehicles with a seating capacity of 7+1 or more, bringing relief to owners of large SUVs and MPVs, including many legislators and other public representatives who had been seeking its rollback for years.
“On the long-standing demand of people’s representatives, we have decided to roll back the old order. A proposal to this effect has been sent to the higher authorities for issuance of a final order,” additional transport commissioner (revenue and taxation) RK Vishwakarma said.
The move follows repeated representations from MLAs, MPs and other vehicle owners who argued that UP was virtually the only state imposing periodic fitness requirements on non-transport (private) vehicles of this category. They also pointed out that private vehicles were subjected to one-time motor vehicles tax and that requiring owners to take their vehicles to RTO offices every year for fitness unnecessarily.
Officials said a review of the 2010 circular also found it inconsistent with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Rules under which periodic fitness certification is primarily prescribed for transport (commercial) vehicles. The issue arose after the Centre in 2004 classified private vehicles having seating capacity of 7+1 or more as omnibuses. UP subsequently made periodic fitness mandatory for such private vehicles mandatory through its 2010 order.
A series of communications were exchanged between UP and the centre over the issue. “Recently, the centre also opined in favour of withdrawal of the 2010 order,” another transport official revealed.
The proposed rollback, however, does not exempt private vehicles, regardless of their seating capacity, from the mandatory fitness certification after they attain the age of 15 years and seek to be registered.
The change in rules is expected to bring relief to thousands of owners of SUVs, depending on their configured seating capacity.
Transport officials said the amended and final notification would bring clarity, the effective date and other procedural aspects of the withdrawal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More