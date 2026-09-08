UP to scrap annual fitness certification for 7+1 seater private vehicles

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw its 2010 order making annual fitness certification mandatory for private vehicles with a seating capacity of 7+1 or more, bringing relief to owners of large SUVs and MPVs, including many legislators and other public representatives who had been seeking its rollback for years. Officials said a review of the 2010 circular also found it inconsistent with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Rules under which periodic fitness certification is primarily prescribed for transport (commercial) vehicles. (Pic for representation)

“On the long-standing demand of people’s representatives, we have decided to roll back the old order. A proposal to this effect has been sent to the higher authorities for issuance of a final order,” additional transport commissioner (revenue and taxation) RK Vishwakarma said.

The move follows repeated representations from MLAs, MPs and other vehicle owners who argued that UP was virtually the only state imposing periodic fitness requirements on non-transport (private) vehicles of this category. They also pointed out that private vehicles were subjected to one-time motor vehicles tax and that requiring owners to take their vehicles to RTO offices every year for fitness unnecessarily.

Officials said a review of the 2010 circular also found it inconsistent with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Rules under which periodic fitness certification is primarily prescribed for transport (commercial) vehicles. The issue arose after the Centre in 2004 classified private vehicles having seating capacity of 7+1 or more as omnibuses. UP subsequently made periodic fitness mandatory for such private vehicles mandatory through its 2010 order.

A series of communications were exchanged between UP and the centre over the issue. “Recently, the centre also opined in favour of withdrawal of the 2010 order,” another transport official revealed.

The proposed rollback, however, does not exempt private vehicles, regardless of their seating capacity, from the mandatory fitness certification after they attain the age of 15 years and seek to be registered.

The change in rules is expected to bring relief to thousands of owners of SUVs, depending on their configured seating capacity.

Transport officials said the amended and final notification would bring clarity, the effective date and other procedural aspects of the withdrawal.