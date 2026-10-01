Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12+ bring laptop-sized ambition to the tablet world with prices starting from ₹1,29,999

Samsung has announced the India prices and availability details for its new Galaxy Tab S12 series. The lineup includes two models for users who want a larger screen for work, entertainment, and everyday tasks. Both tablets will be available in Wi-Fi and 5G variants, with multiple storage options. Samsung is also introducing new purchase benefits and an ownership programme for its tablets. Here is everything you need to know about the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+. Both tablets feature 120Hz AMOLED displays, adaptive brightness, and three-way multitasking for everyday productivity. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+ features and specifications The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series comprises two models, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S12+. Both tablets feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Samsung's Vision Booster feature adjusts brightness in real time to improve visibility across different lighting conditions.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels, while the Tab S12+ has a 12.6-inch screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. Both support Multi Window, allowing users to split the screen into three sections and work across multiple apps. For instance, users can take notes, stream a lecture and access an AI assistant at the same time.

Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, built on a 3nm process. Samsung claims it delivers 61% faster NPU processing, 19% faster CPU performance, and 17% better GPU performance than the previous generation. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra measures 5.1mm thick, making it Samsung's thinnest Galaxy Tab yet. The Tab S12+ measures 5.3mm.

Both models come with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Users can expand storage by up to 2TB via a microSD card. For extended work and entertainment sessions, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra houses a 11,600mAh battery, while the Tab S12+ has a 10,600mAh battery. Both support 45W charging, with Samsung claiming a full charge in 95 minutes with a compatible adapter. A redesigned 3D vapour chamber helps dissipate heat during extended use.

The tablets also differ in their rear camera setups. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, whereas the Tab S12+ has a single 13MP rear camera. Both models include a 12MP ultra-wide front camera for video calls. They also feature quad speakers with four-channel spatial audio and come with an S Pen for writing, drawing and taking notes. An IP68 rating provides protection against dust and water.

On the software front, the Galaxy Tab S12 series runs Android 17 with One UI 9 and includes several Galaxy AI features. Note Assist summarises notes, while Samsung Browser summarises open tabs and surfaces relevant sources. Buyers also receive a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, which provides access to Gemini.

Samsung has also included several apps for creative work and productivity. Adobe Photoshop is pre-installed for image editing, while GoodNotes offers one year of free access for digital note-taking. LumaFusion supports video editing at a discounted subscription rate, and Clip Studio Paint includes a six-month trial and a discount on the first subscription. ArcSite can also convert rough sketches into precise CAD drawings.

For long-term software support, Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S12 series will receive up to seven OS upgrades and security updates. Buyers can also opt for Samsung Care+, which offers plans covering accidental and liquid damage, plus an extended warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series price and availability in India The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series will go on sale in India on October 7. Buyers can purchase the tablets through Samsung Exclusive Stores, partner stores, Samsung.com and other online platforms. Both models will be available in Grey and Silver.

The India prices are as follows: