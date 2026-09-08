Quote of the day by Asha Bhosle: 'Do as much good as you can, that's the only thing that will stay with you…'
Learn from legendary Asha Bhosle on how to live an altruistic life, helping others to get a sense of fulfillment.
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has dominated the Indian music industry. She has recorded 12000 songs in multiple Indian languages, denoting her extraordinary versatility, range, and enduring contribution to Indian music across generations and languages. She passed away this year on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. September 8 is her birth anniversary. On this day, let's revisit one of her messages that focuses on goodwill and an altruistic nature.
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What did she say?
“Everyone should have this in their life: that we did not bring anything with us, and we won't take anything with us. Do as much good as you can; that's the only thing that will stay with you. Don't hurt others' hearts, don't earn anyone's curse, and do as much good as you can. Share a portion of your earnings with others; help others. By doing this, your mind will also find peace.”
This snippet is from the musical tribute show Naam Reh Jayega, for Lata Mangeshkar, where Asha Bhosle appeared as a guest.
What did this mean?
The core agenda of life is simple: we enter the world with nothing and leave it the same way. So, in this journey of life, getting worked up over materialistic things, both things and people, seems really trivial from the larger perspective. This means you need to stress less if your bucket list is nowhere near being completed or a person close to you has betrayed you. In the end, as the singer circled, nothing really matters. So, instead of acting out spitefully, you move through life with grace. Avoid causing pain; help those in need and share your earnings with others. When you are generous, you also get a deeper sense of peace that you are contributing to a wider cause. Charity work brings a lot of peace of mind, along with fulfilment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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