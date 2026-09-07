Quote of the day by Radhika Apte: ‘I think the fact that nobody asks questions is the problem with society today…’
Radhika Apte encourages critical thinking in society and wishes that individuals take the time to ask serious questions about the ideas presented to them.
Radhika Charudutt Apte is one of the most popular faces in Indian cinema. She started her acting career on stage before making her film debut in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! in 2005. Her first role as the lead was in the 2009 Bengali film, Antaheen.
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After gaining more attention with supporting roles in Bollywood, Radhika’s big break came in 2018, when she starred in three Netflix India productions: Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Ghoul. The same year, she also starred in the Hindi biographical film Pad Man (2018), and black comedy Andhadhun (2018).
She has since forged herself as a name to be reckoned with in Indian cinema, earning critical acclaim for many of her roles over the years. The actor celebrates her birthday every year on September 7. Commemorating the day, today’s quote is an excerpt from her 2025 interview with Loud and Clear.
The quote reads: “I think the fact that nobody asks questions is the problem with society today: people blindly support things without really asking what those things mean.”
What is the meaning of Radhika Apte’s quote?
The quote expresses a private opinion of Radhika Apte, but it is worth pondering upon. The actor's observation of modern society, which is becoming increasingly reactionary as it embraces the ‘fast’ life, highlights a lack of significant rise in educated, critical thinking among the masses.
A likely reason is that people are expected to have opinions on a wide range of subjects and to express them on social media while they are still trending. Having no opinion is sometimes treated as the same as having a poor one. This has taken away the privilege from the regular individual to ponder deeply upon a subject, ask questions that attempt to dig beneath the surface, before expressing their support for any narrative that may be pandered by the powers that be.
What is the relevance of Radhika Apte’s quote?
Radhika Apte’s quote serves as a reminder for us to pause and think things over whenever we are presented with a new fact or opinion, before taking our own stance and especially before sharing that stance with others.
If people stop asking the deeper questions and have nuances in their ideas, it will soon be a place where the blind lead the blind in the dark, with no one having the patience to wait for the light of reason.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More