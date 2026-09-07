Quote of the day by Radhika Apte: ‘I think the fact that nobody asks questions is the problem with society today…’

Radhika Charudutt Apte is one of the most popular faces in Indian cinema. She started her acting career on stage before making her film debut in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! in 2005. Her first role as the lead was in the 2009 Bengali film, Antaheen.

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After gaining more attention with supporting roles in Bollywood, Radhika’s big break came in 2018, when she starred in three Netflix India productions: Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Ghoul. The same year, she also starred in the Hindi biographical film Pad Man (2018), and black comedy Andhadhun (2018).

She has since forged herself as a name to be reckoned with in Indian cinema, earning critical acclaim for many of her roles over the years. The actor celebrates her birthday every year on September 7. Commemorating the day, today’s quote is an excerpt from her 2025 interview with Loud and Clear.

The quote reads: “I think the fact that nobody asks questions is the problem with society today: people blindly support things without really asking what those things mean.”