Quote of the day by Pankaj Tripathi: ‘We are the ones closest to our hypocrisy…’

The rise of Pankaj Tripathi in the Hindi film and television industry deserves to be studied. Born in a village in the Gopalganj district of Bihar, he helped his father in farming as a teenager. He went on to pursue higher education in Patna before his love for the performing arts made him shift to Delhi to enrol in the National School of Drama, from where he graduated in 2004.

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Over the following years, he appeared in minor roles in films and television before getting his breakthrough in the 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Since then, the actor has had a meteoric rise in the industry, stealing the show in films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, and Ludo, and starring in television series such as Mirzapur and Criminal Justice.

The National Award-winning actor celebrates his birthday every year on September 5. Today’s quote commemorates him and is an excerpt from his 2022 interview on Unfiltered by Samdish. It reads:

“We are the ones closest to our hypocrisy. John Milton has said that, after God, hypocrisy is the thing that prevails all around us but is not noticed. We can lie to the world, but how can we lie to ourselves? We will know.”