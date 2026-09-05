Quote of the day by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: ‘The aim of education is not the acquisition of information…’

September 5 marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished philosopher, scholar, and statesman who was the Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962, and the second President of the country, from 1962 to 1967.

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However, his contribution to Indian society is more popularly remembered as a teacher, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day across the nation. Born in the Madras Presidency, Dr Radhakrishnan completed his graduation and master’s degree from Madras Christian College and served as a professor at several noted universities, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta.

His work on comparative religion and philosophy played a significant role in introducing Indian philosophy to the Western world and earned him the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford.

Radhakrishnan firmly believed in education as a transformative tool for society. Commemorating the day, today’s quote is his statement: “The aim of education is not the acquisition of information, although important, or acquisition of technical skills, though essential in modern society, but the development of that bent of mind, that attitude of reason, that spirit of democracy which will make us responsible citizens.”