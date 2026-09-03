Teachers’ Day 2026: Why India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, in the erstwhile Madras Presidency. He graduated and completed his Master’s degree from Madras Christian College by 1909. He served as a professor at several noted universities, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta.

Cultural programs are organised, gifts are given, and students express their gratitude towards their teachers to the best they can. But why does it happen on September 5 every year? The answer is that the day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, distinguished philosopher, scholar, and statesman who was also, most importantly, a teacher.

Every year, September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day across India. Educational institutions take a break from their regular curriculum to celebrate the people who do arguably the most important as well as the most underrated job in the world: preparing the next generation of human beings to face life.

His work on comparative religion and philosophy played a significant role in introducing Indian philosophy to the Western world and earned him the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford. Radhakrishnan firmly believed in education as a transformative tool for society.

His widely quoted statement, "The aim of education is not the acquisition of information, although important, or acquisition of technical skills, though essential in modern society, but the development of that bent of mind, that attitude of reason, that spirit of democracy which will make us responsible citizens," highlights his philosophy.

Dr Radhakrishnan served as India's first Vice President from 1952 to 1962 and its second President from 1962 to 1967. On his 75th birthday on September 5, 1962, just weeks after he became President of India, Dr Radhakrishnan suggested the day should not be celebrated as a personal occasion but observed in honour of all those who pursue the noble profession of teaching.

Every year, the President of India confers the National Awards on Teachers on September 5 to celebrate the unique contributions of some of the finest teachers in the country. The awards honour teachers who, through their commitment and hard work, have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students.

When is Teachers' Day celebrated around the world? While September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India, World Teachers’ Day is celebrated exactly a month later on October 5. The day marks the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) passing the Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers in coordination with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in 1966.

The Recommendation established benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers. It set standards for their training and continuing education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. The day celebrates the protection of the rights and status of teachers and encourages young people to join the field.