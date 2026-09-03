Teachers’ Day 2026: 7 unique ways to celebrate your teachers and make them feel truly appreciated

Observed on September 5 every year, Teacher’s Day is celebrated to honour the contributions of teachers and marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This day recognises the hard work, dedication, and guidance of teachers in shaping students and society. Started in 1962, the tradition of celebrating Teacher’s Day began when Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India, asked for his birthday to be used to honour all teachers instead of a personal celebration.

​Also read | Teacher’s Day 2025 on September 5: Why India celebrates on this date? History, significance, when was 1st Teacher’s Day

No matter where we go in life, the contribution of our teachers is something we can never truly repay. Whether you are a student or a working professional, here are some unique ideas to make your teachers feel appreciated, valued and special on their day.