Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 across the country. Schools, colleges, universities, and all educational institutes commemorate the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an Indian politician, philosopher, and statesman. Teachers' Day 2025: History, significance and motivational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888 in Madras Presidency. He was a renowned teacher who served as a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was also appointed as the second vice chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936 and the fourth vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University from 1939 to 1948.

Teachers' Day 2025: Why India celebrates it on Sept 5 and others on October 5

How did the Teachers' Day celebration begin?

While serving as the second President of India from 1962 to 1967, some students of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan visited him to wish him a happy birthday. They also approached him to request permission to celebrate his birthday on September 5. However, Dr Radhakrishnan urged his students to observe September 5 as ‘Teachers Day'’ across the country to honour all of India's legendary teachers.

Teachers' Day 2025: Motivational quotes

Top inspirational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

So, students, teachers and others, check out the most inspirational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

1. “It takes centuries to make a little history, it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.”

2. “We should be the advocates of peaceful change and advocates of radical reforms.”

3. “When we talk about coexistence it does not mean that the aggrieved and the aggressor should live together. We will do our utmost to help the oppressed to redeem themselves from oppression.”

4. “Education to be complete, must be humane, it must include not only training of intellect but refinement of the heart and discipline of the spirit. No education can be regarded as complete if it neglects heart and spirit.”

5. “The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

6. "Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

7. "Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."

8. "Teachers should be the best minds in the country."

9. “When we think we know we cease to learn.”

10. “The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.”