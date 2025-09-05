Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Teachers' Day 2025: Why India celebrates it on Sept 5 and others on October 5

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 09:57 am IST

World Teachers' Day, on the other hand, is celebrated on October 5. It is an initiative of the UNESCO, UNICEF, ILO and Education International.

In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, while the rest of the world does it a month later.

Teachers' Day 2025: Why India celebrates it on Sept 5 and others on October 5(Pixabay)

September 5 is the birth anniversary of the second president of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great philosopher, teacher and scholar. To honour his life and work, and approach towards education and students, the day is observed as Teachers' Day in India.

World Teachers' Day, on the other hand, is celebrated on October 5. It is an initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International.

The day marks the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers, regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

India has been celebrating September 5 as Teachers’ Day since 1962.

Educational institutions across the country celebrate the day with students paying their tribute to teachers with speeches, poems, etc.

President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers to 46 selected awardees on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2022.

