Teacher’s Day 2025: Why does India celebrate on September 5? Know history, significance and when was first Teacher’s Day

Teacher’s Day 2025: Teachers are the guiding lights who shape our journey beyond classrooms. They impart wisdom, life skills, and values that help us grow, evolve, and become the best versions of ourselves. Every year, on September 5, Teacher’s Day is observed to honour the role that teachers play in our lives. Teacher’s Day is observed on September 5 every year.

Why is Teacher’s Day celebrated on September 5?

Teacher's Day is observed on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of the country, and also a philosopher and an educationalist.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan dedicated his life to teacher, in the role of a president, an educationalist, an academic and a leader. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan requested that his birthday should not be observed as a personal celebration, but instead, to be dedicated to honour the teachers of the country.

Know all about Teacher's Day here.(Unsplash)

In 1962, the Indian government responded to his request and declared September 5 as Teacher’s Day to be observed all over the country every year. Since then, the day is observed to commemorate his birth anniversary and celebrate the teachers and their role in our lives.

Who is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a renowned scholar in philosophy. Born in 1888, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the first Vice President of the country in 1952 and served the role till 1962. In 1962, he became the second president of the country and served till 1967. He stressed on the importance of education and national development and honoured the role of teachers.

Teacher’s Day 2025: Significance and celebrations

Teacher’s Day is observed in school, colleges and other educational institutions. Students dressing up as teachers and taking class of their juniors is one of the common rituals followed in schools. Teachers also sometimes take up the role of students, to symbolise the mutual bond of learning shared between them.