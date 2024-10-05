World Teachers' Day 2024: What it is, why is it celebrated and theme for 2024

World Teachers' Day 2024: Teachers are our second parents. They love us, nurture us, guide us and impart wisdom. They teach us the skills and values that we require to navigate through life in the later stages. Teachers are our gurus and with their teachings, we can cross every hurdle that comes in front of us. Every year, World Teachers' Day is observed to pay our respects to the teachers who taught us the basics of life, and who broke the barriers of a classroom and taught us how to do life. World Teachers' Day 2024: Every year, World Teachers' Day is observed on October 5.

World Teachers' Day 2024: Date

Every year, World Teachers' Day is observed on October 5. This year, the special day falls on Saturday.

World Teachers' Day 2024: History

World Teachers' Day was established by UNESCO in 1994. In 1996, it commemorated the signing of - Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers. The recommendation focused on the rights, responsibilities, training, employment and working conditions of the teachers. Since 1994, this day is observed with each year focusing on a unique theme related to the advancements or the challenges faced by teachers all over the world.

World Teachers' Day 2024: Theme

The theme for this year’s World Teachers' Day is - Valuing teacher voices: towards a new social contract for education. According to the official website of UNESCO, this year’s World Teacher’s Day will focus on “the urgency of calling for and attending to teachers' voices to address their challenges but, most importantly, to acknowledge and benefit from the expert knowledge and input that they bring to education.”

World Teachers' Day 2024: Why is it celebrated?

Teachers all over the world go through multiple challenges – from low wages, to poor working conditions to absence of quality education. This day focuses on the problems faced by them and raises awareness about the importance of the role that teachers play in our lives. It also serves as a day when students can express their gratitude for the teachers, and how they helped in shaping the lives of the ones they teach.