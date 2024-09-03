Teachers' Day 2024: Why India celebrates it on September 5? History, significance and celebrations

Teachers' Day 2024: The annual celebrations of Teachers' Day take place on September 5 in India. On the other hand, World Teachers' Day is celebrated after a month on October 5. Know why India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5, its history, significance, and celebrations. Teachers' Day 2024: Know why we celebrate Teachers Day before the world on September 5. (Freepik)

Teachers' Day 2024 History: Why India celebrates Teacher's Day on September 5?

Teachers' Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - the first Vice-President and the second President of India. He was a great philosopher and scholar. He was awarded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, in 1954 and honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963.

Former president of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. (File Photo)

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in the Madras Presidency. A renowned teacher, Dr Radhakrishnan served as a professor at prestigious institutions like the University of Calcutta and Oxford University. He was also a prolific writer and promoted intercultural understanding through his lectures across the US and Europe.

When Dr Radhakrishnan became the President of India in 1962, he was visited by a few students with a request to celebrate his birthday on September 5. However, he suggested that the students dedicate the day to teachers. Thus, September 5 started being observed as Teachers' Day in India.

School children pay tribute to former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan during a celebration of Teachers' Day. (PTI)

Teachers' Day 2024: Significance

The Indian culture gives immense importance to the relationship between gurus and shishyas (teachers and students). Teachers' Day on September 5 is not only a celebration of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, but it also honours teachers' dedication and hard work. While students get the opportunity to express their gratitude and appreciation, teachers get a chance to self-reflect and create a healthy and motivating environment for students.

Teachers' Day 2024 Celebrations: How to celebrate Teachers' Day?

Teachers' Day is celebrated in all the educational institutions across the country. Students pay tribute to their teachers through speeches, songs, and cultural performances. In schools, it is common for senior students to dress up as teachers and hold junior classes. Students also present their teachers with gifts, cards, and flowers as tokens of appreciation.