Teachers' Day 2024: 5 meaningful ways to say 'thank you' to your teachers and celebrate them

Teachers' Day 2024: India celebrates Teachers' Day every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – the first Vice President of India and second President of India. This special day honours teachers who play an integral role in our lives. So, it makes perfect sense to make your favourite teachers feel special today through meaningful gestures. If you want to show gratitude and appreciation for a guru or a teacher who guided you towards the right path, here are some ways to do it. Teachers' Day 2024: Celebrate Teachers' Day with these meaningful gestures to say 'thank you' to your teachers. (Freepik)

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 meaningful ways to say 'thank you' to your teachers

Thank you note or a handmade card

Teachers' Day 2024: Make a handmade card or write a thank you note. (YouTube)

A personalised thank you note, or a handmade card not only holds immeasurable value but will also help you express your immense gratitude towards your guru. You can get creative and decorate the card or note using colourful sheets, drawings, origami or pretty cut-outs, and more.

Make a personalised video

You can get together with your classmates to collect all the pictures through the years with your favourite teacher. Compile them into a video with each classmate's messages expressing your teacher's role in improving their lives and how much you appreciate them.

Teachers' Day 2024: Get together with your friends to make a heartfelt memory book or a personalised video for your teacher. (Pexels)

Memory book

It is quite similar to making a personalised video. To make a memory book, get a scrapbook or diary, paste photographs inside, and decorate it with colourful pens, doodle borders, glitter pens, and more. You can also write down your memories and messages to make your teacher feel special on this important day.

Get them flowers

Teachers' Day 2024: Gift your teacher their favourite flowers on Teachers' Day. (Pexels)

Who doesn't like receiving flowers? Make Teachers' Day extra special by surprising your beloved teacher with a beautiful bouquet. Do your research a day before and find their favourite flowers to make the gesture meaningful. You can even make a vase using paper mache or clay (if you know pottery) or buy a plain pot from the market and decorate it using ornaments.

Stay connected

After leaving school or college, students often move on and lose connection with their teachers. This Teachers' Day, you can visit your school to visit your favourite teacher or give them a call to rekindle memories and express gratitude for helping you.