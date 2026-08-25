US suspends activities Mexicali over ‘potential threat,’ issues travel warning: ‘Avoid government buildings…’
The US government has suspended operations in Mexicali and warned US nationals against traveling to the border city due to a "potential threat."
The US government has suspended operations in Mexicali, the capital of Mexico's Baja California state. It has also warned US nationals against traveling to the border city due to a "potential threat."
The U.S. Mission to Mexico said it had limited operations and travel to Mexicali on Tuesday, August 25. It urged Americans to:
- Avoid government buildings in Mexicali
- Seek shelter in the event of an incident
- Notify friends and family of their safety in the event of an incident
- Follow instructions from Mexican law enforcement
- Monitor local media for updates
- Be aware of their surroundings
Officials did not disclose specific details about the potential threat in Mexicali.
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The U.S. Embassy & Consulates In Mexico shared in a security alert, “Due to threat information, U.S. government activities in, and travel to, Mexicali have been suspended on August 25. We are alerting U.S. citizens of this potential threat.”
Baja California is currently considered risky for US travelers, per Newsweek. They are advised to "exercise caution due to terrorism and crime" when traveling to the state.
Mexicali is located about 100 miles south of Coachella, which serves as its sister city. Various East Valley residents are known to have relatives or loved ones in Mexicali.
Why is Baja California dangerous for tourists?
Baja California can be dangerous for tourists due to violent cartel and gang conflicts in northern border cities, isolated highway conditions, and occasional high-profile violent crimes. The safety risks actually vary depending on whether one visits the The safety risks vary significantly depending on whether you visit the northern state or the southern peninsula. Northern cities like Tijuana, Mexicali, and Tecate reportedly experience high homicide rates and armed clashes as criminal organizations fight for drug and human-smuggling routes.
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The U.S. Department of State Travel Advisory classifies northern Baja California as Level 3: Reconsider Travel, citing crime and kidnapping risks.
“Many violent crimes take place in Mexico. They include homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, sexual assault, and robbery. There is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Mexico,” The U.S. Department of State says. “The U.S. government has limited ability to help in many parts of Mexico, a large country in which conditions can vary widely from state to state and even within a state. U.S. government employees may not travel to certain high-risk areas, which may be within states that include low-risk areas.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More