Who is Kaegan Jude Solet? Search underway for ‘person of interest’ in Houma, Louisiana stabbings that left 4 dead
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff has confirmed that Kaegan Jude Solet has been identified as a “person of interest” in a series of stabbings in Houma, Louisiana.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has confirmed that a man has been identified as a suspect in a series of stabbings in Houma, Louisiana, that left four people dead and a juvenile critically injured. Kaegan Jude Solet has been identified as a person of interest in the crime.
Police said that deputies initially responded to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, where they found a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds. The individual was flown by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med to an out-of-area hospital. They remain in critical condition.
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Amid the investigation, deputies found several deceased victims inside nearby homes, police said. At least four victims were pronounced dead.
Who is Kaegan Jude Solet?
Not much has been revealed about Solet except that he is 47 years old and is from Houma. He is currently at large.
The investigation is now active and ongoing. Detectives are “gathering evidence and developing information surrounding the incidents,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook, “Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of this person to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.”
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The post clarified, “The identification of a person of interest does not constitute an arrest or criminal charge.”
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office added that more details will be released as they become available.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More