Social media posts claim there was a shooting at Houma, Louisiana. While no official updates are available as of now, Facebook users have claimed that a shooting did take place in Houma. Houma shooting: Reports of gunfire in Louisiana days after another shocking shooting (Unsplash - representational image)

“Another shooting 12:34am- A disturbance with a Gun on Park Avenue in Houma. Scene is not secure yet. I didn't catch the address,” one user wrote on Facebook.

Another post reads, “Sending up prayers. Check on your kids I hear it had a shooting in Houma.”

Another recent shooting

This incident came after another recent shooting in Houma, which led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect. Earlier this month, Houma Police Department wrote on Facebook, “On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers with the Houma Police Department responded to Terrebonne General Medical Center after a victim arrived suffering from a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male victim had been transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Amad Vincent Jr.”

The post added, “Preliminary findings revealed that earlier in the evening, the victim and Amad were involved in a physical altercation on the west side of Houma. Later that night, the victim was brought to a relative’s residence of Amad on the east side of Houma. As the victim arrived, Amad reportedly opened fire on the vehicle, striking the victim. The victim was later transported to a hospital outside of the area, where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.”

The suspect was eventually arrested and charged with 3 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, 1 count of Illegal Use of a Weapon, 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and 1 count of Simple Battery.

The post noted, “Additionally, Amad was booked on an outstanding warrant for Simple Burglary related to a separate incident within the Houma city limits. He is currently being held at the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a total bond of $900,000.”