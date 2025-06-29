Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Houma shooting: Reports of gunfire in Louisiana days after another shocking shooting

BySumanti Sen
Jun 29, 2025 12:45 PM IST

Social media posts claim there was a shooting at Houma, Louisiana.

Social media posts claim there was a shooting at Houma, Louisiana. While no official updates are available as of now, Facebook users have claimed that a shooting did take place in Houma.

Houma shooting: Reports of gunfire in Louisiana days after another shocking shooting (Unsplash - representational image)
Houma shooting: Reports of gunfire in Louisiana days after another shocking shooting (Unsplash - representational image)

“Another shooting 12:34am- A disturbance with a Gun on Park Avenue in Houma. Scene is not secure yet. I didn't catch the address,” one user wrote on Facebook.

Another post reads, “Sending up prayers. Check on your kids I hear it had a shooting in Houma.”

Another recent shooting

This incident came after another recent shooting in Houma, which led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect. Earlier this month, Houma Police Department wrote on Facebook, “On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers with the Houma Police Department responded to Terrebonne General Medical Center after a victim arrived suffering  from a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male victim had been transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Amad Vincent Jr.”

The post added, “Preliminary findings revealed that earlier in the evening, the victim and Amad were involved in a physical altercation on the west side of Houma. Later that night, the victim was brought to a relative’s residence of Amad on the east side of Houma. As the victim arrived, Amad reportedly opened fire on the vehicle, striking the victim. The victim was later transported to a hospital outside of the area, where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.”

The suspect was eventually arrested and charged with 3 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, 1 count of Illegal Use of a Weapon, 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and 1 count of Simple Battery.

The post noted, “Additionally, Amad was booked on an outstanding warrant for Simple Burglary related to a separate incident within the Houma city limits. He is currently being held at the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a total bond of $900,000.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Houma shooting: Reports of gunfire in Louisiana days after another shocking shooting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On