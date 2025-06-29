Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
What happened at Coan Park? Fraternity brother dead, others injured as gunman wearing face mask opens fire in Atlanta

BySumanti Sen
Jun 29, 2025 09:38 AM IST

One person died and three others were wounded, including the suspect, who is in critical condition.

A fraternity brother died in a shooting that took place at an Atlanta park on Saturday night, June 28. Three others were wounded, including the suspect, who is in critical condition. The shooting took place at Coan Park on Woodbine Avenue in southeast Atlanta. 

Coan Park shooting: Fraternity brother dead, others injured as man with face mask opens fire in Atlanta (Unsplash - representational image)
Coan Park shooting: Fraternity brother dead, others injured as man with face mask opens fire in Atlanta (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

Witnesses told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. chapter had permission to host a picnic at the park. Once at the park, a man wearing a face mask walked up to the fraternity brothers and began fighting with them. The man started shooting when they tried to calm him down.

Police responded to the park for a report about two men shot around 8:14 pm, according to 11 Alive. While one person died in the tragic shooting, others who were carrying their concealed carry permit fired back at the suspect. The man is now in critical condition. Another person was shot, and one more was grazed by a bullet. They went to the hospital following the incident. Police have yet to identify the suspect and the victims.

ALSO READ | Chino Hills: Big League Dreams evacuated due to active shooter scare; what we know

Witnesses claimed that the person who died was not involved in the fight. He was a mentor for the younger men in the fraternity, and is believed to have left behind a daughter.

An X user pointed out how such incidents generally do not happen here, claiming that so many people getting access to guns is the problem. “Coan Park. Almost nothing ever happens over there but the way so many critters are obtaining firearms now all over the place you just never know. This is why at any type of event now a days you need security because it's just ridiculous,” the person wrote.

