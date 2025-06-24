One person died and another sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting at Tillman Park late Monday night, June 23. The alleged shooting took place near the intersection of South Hanna St. and East Tillman Rd. Tillman Park shooting: 1 dead, another sustains life-threatening injuries after gunfire erupts (Pixabay - representational image)

What we know so far

An individual called 911 around 11:50 pm, and reported hearing gunshots in the area. Another caller claimed there was a victim lying in a parking lot.

Police arrived at the scene and discovered two male victims. While one person died at the scene, the other individual was rushed to a hospital in critical condition by medics. There are no suspects at the moment, and the public is not under any threat, wane.com reported.

According to cops, there was a large gathering in the park before the shooting. Fort Wayne city parks close at 11 pm every day.

Detectives remained at the scene early morning, searching the area and speaking with witnesses. Anyone with information has been urged to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the P3 Tips app.