Chino Hills: Big League Dreams evacuated due to active shooter scare; what we know

Big League Dreams in Chino Hills was evacuated during an active shooter scare on Monday, June 23. Deputies rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. They have not yet located evidence of a crime scene or witnesses who actually saw the man, according to CBS News. Chino Hills: Big League Dreams evacuated due to active shooter scare (Unsplash - representational image)

A police alert reads, “The City of Chino Hills is aware of an active police response at Big League Dreams. The Chino Hills Police Department is on scene, with support from the Chino Police Department and Ontario Police Department. Out of an abundance of caution, we urge the public to avoid the area until further notice. The safety of our community remains our top priority, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

It later adds, “On Monday, June 23, 2025, at about 07:42 P.M., deputies from the Chino Hills Sheriff’s Station and neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to 16333 Fairfield Ranch Road (Big League Dreams) for the report of man with a gun. Personnel secured the location and are actively investigating the allegations.”

The alert further reads, “We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as this investigation continues. We also commend the individuals on scene who acted quickly and responsibly by contacting law enforcement, helping ensure the safety of everyone in the area.”

What we know far

After reports of a shooter surfaced, crowds of people were seen scattering from Big League Dreams in Chino Hills, according to CBS News. The incident took place in an area located in the 16000 block of Fairfield Ranch Road.

"So far, deputies have not located a crime scene, a suspect or any witnesses who actually saw the man with a gun," San Bernardino County deputies told CBS News Los Angeles.

Witnesses at the scene said someone shouted “gun” after loud noises were heard. This caused hundreds of people to panic.

"There was a whole bunch of commotion, people running from everywhere. it was panic, nobody really knew what was going on," said Charlie Herd. "It was pandemonium. It was nuts. It was terrifying, very terrifying for all the kids that are here. This is going to be embedded in their memories for a very long time. It's a very sad and unfortunate event."

Herd said that he was at the venue with his family for a baseball game. "Not something at all we were expecting coming to a fun, family, baseball event, where it's just supposed to be a good time for everybody," he said.