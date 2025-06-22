California mass shooting: Six in critical condition as suspect remains on the run in Moreno Valley

Six people are in critical condition following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Moreno Valley, California, as police continue to search for the suspect. The gunfire erupted just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, prompting an immediate response from Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. A shooting in Moreno Valley, California, has left six people in critical condition. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

6 hospitalised in California mass shooting

Upon arrival, authorities discovered five victims suffering from severe gunshot wounds, with one additional victim still unaccounted for. The other person with a gunshot wound admitted themselves to the hospital. Police later connected him to the same horrifying incident, as reported by the Daily Mail. The paramedics took the other five severely injured people to the hospital.

Saturday night's shooting follows a tragic incident in the same city two months earlier, when 22-year-old Xavier Cox was fatally shot on April 19. Despite efforts by first responders, Cox died from his injuries at the hospital. A suspect was arrested and questioned but released after cooperating with the investigation. The sheriff’s office has not provided any updates on the case since then.

No arrests have been made so far in California mass shooting

As of Sunday morning, there have been no arrests made related to the mass shooting, according to KTLA. The scene is under active investigation. No other related details have been revealed so far.