Tragedy struck on Lake Tahoe Saturday afternoon when a boat capsized, leaving six people dead and two others missing. According to the US Coast Guard, the 27-foot Chris Craft vessel overturned around 3 p.m., reportedly due to a large swell. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, rescuing two survivors who were taken to a nearby hospital, while search efforts continue for the missing individuals.

