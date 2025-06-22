Anderson shooting: One killed, multiple injured in VFW Juneteenth incident

Tragedy struck Saturday night at a Juneteenth celebration when a shooting occurred at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post on Scarborough Road. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person has died, and ten others were injured in the violent incident. A shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Anderson County resulted in one death and ten injuries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

One dead, multiple injured in Anderson shooting

According to WSPA, the sheriff's office has revealed that 10 people were injured in the shooting that took place Saturday night. While one person was flown to the Greenville memorial, at least eight were taken to the nearby hospitals in Anderson and Greenville.

The officials also pronounced one victim dead at the scene and have identified him as Laporshia Janae Gray Cobb of Anderson. The 35-year-old died after failing to survive a gunshot to the abdomen. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, which took place during the community gathering marking Juneteenth, a day of historic significance.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office releases statement

In a statement, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said, “The chaotic scene brought in more than 50 law enforcement personnel, EMS, firefighters, troopers and SCDNR after hundreds of people scattered, leaving behind shoes and debris in the roadway. We know the crowd gathered for a Juneteenth celebration for the sixth year in a row," as reported by FoxCarolina.