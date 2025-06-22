Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Anderson, SC mass shooting reports: Multiple people shot at Veterans of Foreign Wars post, witnesses say

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 22, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Witnesses say a mass shooting has taken place at a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post in Anderson, South Carolina.

Witnesses say a mass shooting has taken place at a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post, a nonprofit veterans service organization, in Anderson, South Carolina.

Shooting in Anderson, South Carolina. (UnSplash)
Shooting in Anderson, South Carolina. (UnSplash)

Police have responded to the scene, and several witnesses reported seeing multiple victims being transported by ambulance. Some also reported that one or more shooters may still be at large.

These accounts have not yet been confirmed, and authorities have not issued an official statement as of now. 

Witness reports

Eyewitness reports shared via social media have painted a chaotic picture.

One witness wrote on Facebook: “I just heard there’s been a mass shooting at the VFW in Anderson, off Dobbins Bridge Rd.”

Another wrote: “I've been listening to this scanner for about 20 min. Very chaotic. No beds at Anmed. 3 helicopters waiting at the airport for transport.”

A third person reported: “Heard over police radio that there was a mass shooting at VFW in Anderson. As far as I've heard, shooter is still at large - possibly multiple shooters. Please say a prayer for all the victims and all of our First Responders on the scene!”

Another person wrote: “There was a mass shooting at a party on our road tonight and several people have been rushed to Anmed with injuries. Idk much but y’all be safe out there, especially if yall are in Centerville/West Anderson! I’m not sure if the shooter(s) are in custody. Praying for the people injured and hoping they are okay!”

Another witness reported: “We just got back from Anderson. There was 15 are more police flying up Highway 28 bypass. They say there has been a massive shooting on Dobbins Bridge Rd. I heard at least 7 has been shot maybe more. Please be praying.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

