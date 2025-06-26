A heavy police presence was seen near a Kroger in Jonesboro after a reported shooting Wednesday night, June 25. Clayton County police said that they responded to a call about a person who was shot at the LoveJoy Village shopping mall, located at 10375 Tara Boulevard, around 8:30 pm. What happened along Tara Boulevard? Shootings reported at Lovejoy Park & Jonesbor Kroger; injuries, fatality feared (Unsplash - representational image)

Journalist Cody Alcorn shared an update on Facebook, saying one person is dead. “One person has been killed in a shooting outside the Kroger off Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy,” he wrote. “Clayton County Police officers, Clayton County deputies, CCPD detectives and crime scene are investigating. CCPD said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. The victim’s body is still on scene. It’s near the front door of the Kroger. No word on the suspect.”

A witness told Atlanta News First that they spotted a man lying on the ground after gunfire erupted. Police were seen in the parking lot outside the mall’s Kroger and various other stores, including a deli and a barbershop. Investigators were seen covering a motionless person on the ground with blue tarps.

Another shooting reported

Shortly before this shooting Clayton County Police said another shooting took place at Lovejoy Regional Park, located at 1935 McDonough Road. Officers responded to a call about a person being shot. Both the shootings took place within minutes and miles of each other along Tara Boulevard Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy police presence in the Walmart parking lot on Tara Boulevard too. Lovejoy Regional Park is located right behind the Walmart.

There were three active scenes in total – Lovejoy Park, Kroger, and Walmart. They span only a half-mile stretch along Tara Boulevard. Police are trying to determine if any of the scenes are connected.