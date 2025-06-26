Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

What happened along Tara Boulevard? Shootings reported at Lovejoy Park & Jonesbor Kroger; injuries, fatality feared

BySumanti Sen
Jun 26, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Both the shootings took place within minutes and miles of each other along Tara Boulevard Wednesday night, June 25.

A heavy police presence was seen near a Kroger in Jonesboro after a reported shooting Wednesday night, June 25. Clayton County police said that they responded to a call about a person who was shot at the LoveJoy Village shopping mall, located at 10375 Tara Boulevard, around 8:30 pm.

What happened along Tara Boulevard? Shootings reported at Lovejoy Park & Jonesbor Kroger; injuries, fatality feared (Unsplash - representational image)
What happened along Tara Boulevard? Shootings reported at Lovejoy Park & Jonesbor Kroger; injuries, fatality feared (Unsplash - representational image)

Journalist Cody Alcorn shared an update on Facebook, saying one person is dead. “One person has been killed in a shooting outside the Kroger off Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy,” he wrote. “Clayton County Police officers, Clayton County deputies, CCPD detectives and crime scene are investigating. CCPD said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. The victim’s body is still on scene. It’s near the front door of the Kroger. No word on the suspect.”

A witness told Atlanta News First that they spotted a man lying on the ground after gunfire erupted. Police were seen in the parking lot outside the mall’s Kroger and various other stores, including a deli and a barbershop. Investigators were seen covering a motionless person on the ground with blue tarps.

Another shooting reported

Shortly before this shooting Clayton County Police said another shooting took place at Lovejoy Regional Park, located at 1935 McDonough Road. Officers responded to a call about a person being shot. Both the shootings took place within minutes and miles of each other along Tara Boulevard Wednesday night. 

Meanwhile, there was a heavy police presence in the Walmart parking lot on Tara Boulevard too. Lovejoy Regional Park is located right behind the Walmart. 

There were three active scenes in total – Lovejoy Park, Kroger, and Walmart. They span only a half-mile stretch along Tara Boulevard. Police are trying to determine if any of the scenes are connected. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / What happened along Tara Boulevard? Shootings reported at Lovejoy Park & Jonesbor Kroger; injuries, fatality feared
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On