Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Gresham shooting: 1 injured, gas line hit after gunfire erupts near Southeast Powell Boulevard

BySumanti Sen
Jun 25, 2025 01:14 PM IST

The Gresham Police Department has said that they are now investigating a shooting that led to one person getting transported to the hospital.

The Gresham Police Department has said that they are now investigating a shooting that led to one person getting transported to the hospital on Tuesday evening, June 24. The shooting also caused a gas line to get hit. 

Gresham shooting: 1 injured, gas line hit after gunfire erupts near Southeast Powell Boulevard (Unsplash - representational image)
Gresham shooting: 1 injured, gas line hit after gunfire erupts near Southeast Powell Boulevard (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

The incident took place near Southeast Powell Boulevard near Southeast Cleveland Avenue. Police have urged people to avoid the area.

A Gresham Police Department spokesperson told KOIN 6 News, “One person was struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital. That person’s condition is unknown at this time. A gas line was also struck by gunfire. The utility company was called to fix the line and it has been secured. Officers are clearing the scene and there is no active threat to the community.”

Meanwhile, the Gresham Police Department also shared an update on X, saying, “Officers are on scene of a shooting on E Powell Blvd., near Cleveland Ave. a person was struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital. A gas line was also struck. Please avoid the area.”

Southeast Powell Boulevard eventually reopened to traffic in both directions. However, Southeast Cleveland Avenue remains closed through Southeast 2nd Street because of the ongoing investigation and the gas line requiring repair.

One update the Gresham Police Department later read, “25-25719 Officers remain on scene as the investigation continues. E Powell Blvd. is open to traffic in both directions but SE Cleveland Ave. is closed through SE 2nd St., for the remainder of the investigation and gas line repair. There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

The most recent update read, “Officers are clearing the scene of the shooting. The gas line was secured and traffic on Cleveland Ave. south of Powell is open to traffic.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Gresham shooting: 1 injured, gas line hit after gunfire erupts near Southeast Powell Boulevard
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On