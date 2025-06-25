The Gresham Police Department has said that they are now investigating a shooting that led to one person getting transported to the hospital on Tuesday evening, June 24. The shooting also caused a gas line to get hit. Gresham shooting: 1 injured, gas line hit after gunfire erupts near Southeast Powell Boulevard (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

The incident took place near Southeast Powell Boulevard near Southeast Cleveland Avenue. Police have urged people to avoid the area.

A Gresham Police Department spokesperson told KOIN 6 News, “One person was struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital. That person’s condition is unknown at this time. A gas line was also struck by gunfire. The utility company was called to fix the line and it has been secured. Officers are clearing the scene and there is no active threat to the community.”

Meanwhile, the Gresham Police Department also shared an update on X, saying, “Officers are on scene of a shooting on E Powell Blvd., near Cleveland Ave. a person was struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital. A gas line was also struck. Please avoid the area.”

Southeast Powell Boulevard eventually reopened to traffic in both directions. However, Southeast Cleveland Avenue remains closed through Southeast 2nd Street because of the ongoing investigation and the gas line requiring repair.

One update the Gresham Police Department later read, “25-25719 Officers remain on scene as the investigation continues. E Powell Blvd. is open to traffic in both directions but SE Cleveland Ave. is closed through SE 2nd St., for the remainder of the investigation and gas line repair. There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

The most recent update read, “Officers are clearing the scene of the shooting. The gas line was secured and traffic on Cleveland Ave. south of Powell is open to traffic.”