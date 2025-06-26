Santa Monica Place mall shooter arrested: Suspect also involved in Waymo vehicle shooting? What we know

A person has been taken into custody after a long manhunt following a shooting that left a police officer injured in Santa Monica, California. While the man in custody appears to be the alleged shooter, police are trying to confirm his identity, the Santa Monica Police Department told ABC News. Santa Monica Place mall shooter arrested: Here's everything we know about the suspect (@SantaMonicaPD/X)

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon, June 25, near Santa Monica Place, an outdoor shopping mall in Los Angeles County. An officer recognized the man from a wanted bulletin for a different shooting that took place earlier this week, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

"As the officer approached that individual to make contact, the individual produced a handgun and fired a single round at one of our officers," Santa Monica Police Department spokesperson Lt. Lewis Gilmour said at a press briefing Wednesday.

Gilmour said that the suspect then fled the scene.

What we know about the suspect

Santa Monica Police confirmed the arrest in an X post, claiming that the man in custody is also wanted in connection with a different shooting. They wrote, “The suspect involved in today’s shooting of an SMPD officer has been arrested. He has also been confirmed as the individual wanted in connection with the recent Waymo vehicle shooting. We’re grateful for the support of our regional partners and the community during this investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

While the suspect's name has not been released, he is believed to be involved in a shooting of two teens in a Waymo autonomous taxi in Santa Monica earlier. The teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police previously released a photo of the suspect, describing him as “Male, Black, Approximate age: 30s” and “Wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants”. “If you recognize this individual or see someone matching this description, do not approach—call 9-1-1 immediately,” Santa Monica Police wrote on X. “A large police presence remains in the area. Additional information will be provided when available.”