Santa Monica Place mall shooting: Police release first info on suspect amid active shooter alert

The Santa Monica Police Department issued the first details about the suspect after a shooting incident near the Santa Monica Place mall on Wednesday. An officer was injured during the response, but the extent of the injuries is not known yet. It was not clear whether the officer was shot. Santa Monica Place mall shooter's first photo was released(X)

“The Santa Monica Police Department is actively managing an ongoing incident following a shooting. The suspect remains at large, and a coordinated search is underway. We ask members of the public to avoid the area near Santa Monica Place (4th St & Colorado) to allow emergency personnel to respond safely and efficiently,” the police department said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Gresham shooting: 1 injured, gas line hit after gunfire erupts near Southeast Powell Boulevard

“One of our officers sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital for medical care. This remains an evolving situation. Additional details will be shared as they are confirmed and when appropriate to do so," officials further stated.

The department posted a photo of the suspect. The Santa Monica Place ‘has been cleared’, the latest tweet read. The shooter, however, remains at large. His identity has not been revealed yet.

Read More: Hampton Beach shooting: Police asks public to stay away after gunshots ring out

The shooter has been described as a ‘male, Black, Approximate age: 30s’

“Wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants. If you recognize this individual or see someone matching this description, do not approach—call 9-1-1 immediately. A large police presence remains in the area. Additional information will be provided when available,” Santa Monica Police Department added.