Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Santa Monica Place mall shooting: Police release first info on suspect amid active shooter alert

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 26, 2025 03:12 AM IST

The Santa Monica Police Department issued the first details about the suspect after a shooting incident near the Santa Monica Place mall

The Santa Monica Police Department issued the first details about the suspect after a shooting incident near the Santa Monica Place mall on Wednesday. An officer was injured during the response, but the extent of the injuries is not known yet. It was not clear whether the officer was shot.

Santa Monica Place mall shooter's first photo was released(X)
Santa Monica Place mall shooter's first photo was released(X)

“The Santa Monica Police Department is actively managing an ongoing incident following a shooting. The suspect remains at large, and a coordinated search is underway. We ask members of the public to avoid the area near Santa Monica Place (4th St & Colorado) to allow emergency personnel to respond safely and efficiently,” the police department said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Read More: Gresham shooting: 1 injured, gas line hit after gunfire erupts near Southeast Powell Boulevard

“One of our officers sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital for medical care. This remains an evolving situation. Additional details will be shared as they are confirmed and when appropriate to do so," officials further stated. 

The department posted a photo of the suspect. The Santa Monica Place ‘has been cleared’, the latest tweet read. The shooter, however, remains at large. His identity has not been revealed yet. 

Read More: Hampton Beach shooting: Police asks public to stay away after gunshots ring out

The shooter has been described as a ‘male, Black, Approximate age: 30s’

“Wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants. If you recognize this individual or see someone matching this description, do not approach—call 9-1-1 immediately. A large police presence remains in the area. Additional information will be provided when available,” Santa Monica Police Department added. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Santa Monica Place mall shooting: Police release first info on suspect amid active shooter alert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On