Hampton Beach shooting: 3 people injured as gunfire erupts

Police have asked residents to avoid Hampton Beach's central area after there were gunshots in the area for the second time in June. Three people have been shot, police said. According to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno, gunfire was heard about 8:30 pm Tuesday, June 24, in the vicinity of Ocean Boulevard, south of Church Street, seacoastonline.com reported. Hampton Beach shooting: Police asks public to stay away after gunshots ring out (Pixabay - representational image)

What we know so far

Police said they believe they know the parties involved in the shooting. An investigation is underway and police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

“We have identified the involved parties, and we do not believe there is any threat to the general public,” Reno said. “We are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate the incident. This is an active crime scene.”

Reno added that the Seabrook Fire Department treated one victim of the shooting and later transported them to an area hospital. Two others were not transported by ambulance, and none of the victims were Hampton residents. While the extent of the victims’ injuries remain unclear, Reno confirmed that there were no fatalities.

Reno confirmed that no cops were wounded during the incident. One person of interest fled west on Route 101 after police from multiple agencies responded to the scene. New Hampshire State Police are in pursuit.

After a state police investigation, a shelter-in-place order was issued in Deerfield for a roughly two-mile radius on Old Candia Road. The order was later lifted, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

"A suspect has been taken into custody," NH State Police stated on its Facebook page. "Troopers do not believe there is any active threat to public safety at this time."

Reno thanked the region’s law enforcement agencies who helped Hampton and the State Police, including the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and police officers from Seabrook, Hampton Falls, North Hampton, Exeter, Rye, Portsmouth, Newton, Epping, Brentwood, Stratham, Greenland, Kensington, Newington and New Castle.