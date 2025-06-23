Pittsburgh Police responded to a shooting in East Liberty. According to WPXI, several people had to be taken to the hospital. East Liberty shooting: Pittsburgh Police respond to reports of gunfire, multiple victims rushed to hospital (Pixabay - representational image)

What we know so far

“Just after 11:45 p.m., Pittsburgh Police from Zone 5 were dispatched to the vicinity of North Saint Clair Street and Broad Street in East Liberty for two separate ShotSpotter alerts totaling fourteen rounds,”The City Of Pittsburgh said. “While officers were en route, a number of calls came in reporting multiple victims with gunshot wounds.”

Three victims were transported to area hospitals by Pittsburgh EMS, one of them in critical condition. While another individual was initially transported in serious condition, they were later downgraded to critical condition at the hospital. The third person who sustained a graze wound was transported in stable condition.

The City OF Pittsburgh added, “A short time later, two victims arrived by private vehicle at Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both were listed in stable condition. Additionally, Pittsburgh EMS treated a number of individuals—approximately ten—with graze wounds or minor injuries from falls at the scene. They did not require medic transportation.”

The Mobile Crime Unit arrived to process evidence at the scene of the shooting, which included “recovered shell casings and all available video footage.” The incident is being probed by Violent Crime Unit detectives, but no arrests have been made yet.