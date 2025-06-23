Three people were wounded in a shooting that took place near Monument Circle early Monday morning, June 23, Fox59 reported. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that officers were called to the intersection of South Meridian and West Washington Streets around 1:44 am after gunfire erupted. Indianapolis shooting: 3 injured after gunfire erupts near Monument Circle(UnSplash)

Upon arriving, police found three victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. All the victims are in stable condition, police said.

Journalist Kyla Russell confirmed the incident on X, saying, “Three people were shot near Monument Circle just before 1:45 a.m. Monday. IMPD says the victims are stable.”

Reporter Kit Hanley also confirmed the incident, sharing a photo. “BREAKING: IMPD surveying the scene after 3 people were shot near Monument Circle just before 2am…We’re told all 3 victims are stable,” the post reads.