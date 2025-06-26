Santa Monica Place mall shooter identified? Police reveal key detail amid shooting investigation

A shooting near Santa Monica Place mall, located at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, on Wednesday injured one police officer and triggered a massive police response. The Santa Monica Police Department revealed the first details about the suspect on social media, saying he is at large. Police in tactical gear gather during a search for a suspect, after a police officer was shot near the Santa Monica Place mall. (REUTERS)

Details of the Santa Monica shooting

The incident occurred around 2:30 PM PT on near Santa Monica Place, an upscale outdoor mall at 4th Street and Colorado Avenue. Gunshots were reported in the vicinity, possibly originating in the mall’s parking structure, leading to an active shooter alert,

One SMPD officer was injured during the response and transported to a local hospital, though it remains unclear whether the officer was shot or injured otherwise. No other injuries were reported, and the mall was evacuated and cleared by police by 2:29 PM PT.

Videos showed a heavy police presence, including a helicopter and officers engaging with the suspect. The downtown Santa Monica train station was closed, with LA Metro arranging bus shuttles.

Suspect description

The SMPD has not released the suspect’s identity, describing him only as a Black male in his 30s, last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants, and considered 'armed and dangerous'. A photo of the suspect was posted on X, with Santa Monica Police Department urging the public to call 911 if they recognize him or spot someone matching the description, but not to approach.

The suspect fled the scene, and a coordinated search involving multiple agencies is underway, with streets within two blocks of the mall closed. Mayor Lana Negrete confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting, stating, “We’re deploying every tool at our disposal—including new technology,” to apprehend the suspect.

Investigation updates

The SMPD is actively investigating, reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements, but has shared limited details to avoid compromising the search. Social media reports from mall employees, like a Free People salesperson and a Nordstrom shopper, described being locked down during the chaos. However, police have not confirmed the shooting’s motive or whether it was targeted.

The SMPD said, “This remains an evolving situation.”