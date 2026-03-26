Stonestown Galleria mall in San Francisco evacuated amid reports of potential threat; what we know so far
Stonestown Galleria mall in San Francisco was evacuated Wednesday after a potential threat alert, with heavy police presence as authorities investigate.
Stonestown Galleria mall in San Francisco, California was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a potential threat.
San Francisco Department of Emergency Management sent an alert to the public asking to evacuate the mall and avoid the area. It was not immediately clear what the threat was.
“Avoid the area of Stonestown Galleria - 3251 20th Ave due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene,” the alert from SFDEM read. “Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.”
There is a massive police presence outside and inside the mall as the probe continues. Locals reported that a crime scene tape was put up in front of one of the mall entrances.
The San Francisco Fire Department is responding to the incident along with the San Francisco Fire Department.
Some reports claim that it was a shooting incident, but as of now, there are no confirmation of shots being fired.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More