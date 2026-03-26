Stonestown Galleria mall in San Francisco evacuated amid reports of potential threat; what we know so far

Stonestown Galleria mall in San Francisco, California was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a potential threat. Representational. (Unsplash)

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management sent an alert to the public asking to evacuate the mall and avoid the area. It was not immediately clear what the threat was.

“Avoid the area of Stonestown Galleria - 3251 20th Ave due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene,” the alert from SFDEM read. “Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.”

There is a massive police presence outside and inside the mall as the probe continues. Locals reported that a crime scene tape was put up in front of one of the mall entrances.

The San Francisco Fire Department is responding to the incident along with the San Francisco Fire Department.

Some reports claim that it was a shooting incident, but as of now, there are no confirmation of shots being fired.

This story is being updated.